StockNews.com Upgrades The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) to Buy

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,218,000 after acquiring an additional 947,221 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,154,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

