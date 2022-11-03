Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 4,306 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.31. 662,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,729,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $312.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

