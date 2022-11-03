Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 49,600 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 422,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 156,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

