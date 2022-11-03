Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.65. 201,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,006. The stock has a market cap of $381.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

