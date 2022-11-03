Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $633.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $617.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.