Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 4,093 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $372.58. The stock had a trading volume of 276,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

