Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 5,128 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,457,000 after buying an additional 237,390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. 337,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,987. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

