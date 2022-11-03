Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 519 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.07. 44,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.02. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

