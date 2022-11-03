Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Infinera were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 19.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,673,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Infinera by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 420,113 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 8.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,220,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Stock Down 8.4 %

INFN opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

