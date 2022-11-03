Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,069 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,199.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 594,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,259,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,287,000 after acquiring an additional 458,426 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

