Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $80,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

IYW stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

