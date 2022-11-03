Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,250 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,701 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 5.7 %

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.