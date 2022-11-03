STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STOR stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 121.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 202.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,418,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

