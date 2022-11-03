StormX Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. StormX has a total market cap of $68.49 million and $6.02 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StormX has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One StormX token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.
About StormX
StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling StormX
