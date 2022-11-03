Stratis Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $78.71 million and $9.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.65 or 0.07584883 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001934 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00089814 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035110 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00067549 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015032 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027165 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,666,407 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
