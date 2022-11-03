Substratum Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $324,270.54 and $4.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008067 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023053 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00076081 USD and is up 24.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $64.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

