Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 206,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,664,755 shares.The stock last traded at $34.52 and had previously closed at $34.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,483,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

