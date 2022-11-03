Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading 2.8% Higher

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.03. Approximately 6,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.84.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.