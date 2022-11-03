SVB Leerink Cuts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $54.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $117.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMCL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 34.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.