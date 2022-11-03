SVB Leerink Raises Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $35.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s previous close.

VCYT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

VCYT stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,751,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,144,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veracyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 9.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,057,000 after purchasing an additional 166,341 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

