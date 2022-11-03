Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.14

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 3047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Switch Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Switch Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Switch

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,400 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Switch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Switch by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,046,000 after buying an additional 96,704 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,588,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Switch by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,049,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after buying an additional 96,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,343,000 after buying an additional 631,581 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

