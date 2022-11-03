Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70, RTT News reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.54. 559,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

