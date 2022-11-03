Synaptogenix (SNPX) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) is one of 966 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Synaptogenix to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Synaptogenix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptogenix Competitors 3338 13496 39641 656 2.66

Synaptogenix presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.05%. Given Synaptogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synaptogenix is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -45.23% -43.73% Synaptogenix Competitors -3,232.72% -147.61% -23.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Synaptogenix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.1% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synaptogenix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A -$12.61 million -3.00 Synaptogenix Competitors $1.82 billion $241.48 million -4.12

Synaptogenix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Synaptogenix. Synaptogenix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Synaptogenix beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.