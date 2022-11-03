Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.37. 5,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 735,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $774,384.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $774,384.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,777. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,536,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,435,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,859,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,432,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after buying an additional 95,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after acquiring an additional 976,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

