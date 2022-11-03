Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.44

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.44 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 232651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

