Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.46 billion-$28.46 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 72,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

