TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at UBS Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.94. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

