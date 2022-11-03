Tamar Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tamar Securities LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 137,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $489.14. 57,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

