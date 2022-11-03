Tamar Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tamar Securities LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 325,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 145,945 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 104.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.21. 1,220,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,021,900. The company has a market cap of $336.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.