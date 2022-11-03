Tamar Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tamar Securities LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 211,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average is $164.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

