Tamar Securities LLC Purchases 6,070 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.97. 518,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

