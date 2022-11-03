Tamar Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,849,508. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

