Tamar Securities LLC Sells 491 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Tamar Securities LLC reduced its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.