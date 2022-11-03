Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.36 and a beta of 0.99. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

