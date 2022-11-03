Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM traded down $14.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 6,982,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,930. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.