Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.8 %

TPR traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,604. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after acquiring an additional 390,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,795,000 after buying an additional 310,816 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

