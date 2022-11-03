Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,175 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $29,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Target by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.71. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

