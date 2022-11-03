Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.21. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 703,094 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $310.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 923.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

