Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.12

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.16), with a volume of 56779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.30 ($1.16).

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.28.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

Taylor Maritime Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in a portfolio of dry bulk ships. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.