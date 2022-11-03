TD Securities Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$40.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CSFB increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.10.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Up 4.7 %

TSE GOOS traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.83. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$20.01 and a twelve month high of C$67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.