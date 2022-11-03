TD Securities Trims Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Target Price to C$63.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Fortis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fortis by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

