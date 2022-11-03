TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.64

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

TechTarget Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.93 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,432,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

