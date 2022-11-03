Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.80-$13.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.46.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $208.40 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average of $248.96.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Teleflex by 16.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.