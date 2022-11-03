Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.10 ($2.10) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.70) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. set a €3.50 ($3.50) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.50) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.60) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

ETR:O2D remained flat at €2.21 ($2.21) on Thursday. 3,616,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

