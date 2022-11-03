Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) received a €2.10 ($2.10) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.70) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. set a €3.50 ($3.50) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.50) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.60) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

ETR:O2D remained flat at €2.21 ($2.21) on Thursday. 3,616,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38.

About Telefónica Deutschland

(Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.