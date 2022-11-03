Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 7.7 %

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 4,370,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 98.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 103.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

