Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of consistent with LY of $4.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 7.7 %

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,657. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

