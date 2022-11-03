Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.11

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Increases Dividend

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.82%.

(Get Rating)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.