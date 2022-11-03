Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.88-$6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.54 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

