Terra Classic Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $238.68 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011807 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019964 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006801 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008384 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,881,518,528,084 coins and its circulating supply is 6,591,045,569,751 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
