TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.85 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $354.26 million and approximately $27.85 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00090579 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00067053 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001848 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015146 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00027011 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001386 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006965 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000301 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,073,840 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
